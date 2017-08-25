Arizona woman takes aim at Olympic dream

Melissa Sutton during a race. (Photo: Provided by Sutton)

PHOENIX - A Valley woman is hoping to make her dreams come true by competing on a new NBC Sports Network show called Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful.

Melissa Sutton is a wife and mother of two. By day, she’s a consultant and a drowning prevention advocate. Outside of work, she's an athlete who’s always had one goal.

“My dream is still alive. I've been wanting to be an Olympian since I was probably 4 years old," said Melissa Sutton.

She's competing to join Team USA's track cycling team, but here's the catch: she's never been a track cyclist.

“My background is triathlons and I've done Ironman," said Sutton.

In fact, she’s traveled all over, competing in marathons and triathlons. Then, out of nowhere, the Olympic dream came knocking.

“USA Triathlon sent out an email saying 'Hey, there's this opportunity. You should try it,'" said Sutton.

After writing an essay and submitting various videos, she was selected.

Four thousand athletes submitted and fewer than 100 were invited to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for five days of intense competition.

“The average age was 25 and then there's me at 40," said Sutton.

The whole goal in this competition is to turn professional and competitive athletes into Olympic athletes and on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Arizona time, you’ll find out who gets selected to advance on and have a chance to possibly join Team USA.

“Dreams are possible, just keep going and don't ever give up," said Sutton.

Catch Scouting Camp - The Next Olympic Hopeful tonight on NBCSN at 6 p.m..

© 2017 KPNX-TV