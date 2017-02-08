Arizona Snowbowl has Olympic history

Aspiring Olympian Isabella Naughton trains at Arizona Snowbowl. She hopes to compete in Ski Cross at next year's Winter Games. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Many Phoenicians make their way up to Arizona Snowbowl each year to enjoy the mountain's skiing and snowboarding runs.

But you may not know you’re going down the the same slopes that have molded past Olympians and are shaping the future of the games.

“It’s just where I got my start. It’s something you’ll never forget. It’s the foundation of what you are," said U.S. freeskiing, snowboarding, snowboarding halfpipe, slopestyle and big air head coach Mike Jankowski. “Having Flagstaff and Snowbowl as part of my roots is really huge for me.”

That passion helped Jankowski become a snowboard instructor and ultimately a coach with Team USA, and it also carried him to the Olympics.

Snowbowl is also helping to shape the future of the games.

Flagstaff’s own Isabella Naughton saw her Olympic dreams begin at Snowbowl when she was just two.

“We would tuck down as fast as we could, and we’d get in a lot of trouble. But it was just super fun. We loved going fast," said Naughton.

Her need for speed is the perfect fit for ski cross, a form of downhill racing. She hopes to represent the United States in the event at next year’s winter games.

“Hopefully one day it will come true. I don’t know when yet, but we’ll see how these next couple of races go," Naughton told 12 News.

Both Naughton and Jankowski said Snowbowl is a great place to train because of the runs are steep and offer plenty of downhill areas for practice.

So the next time you’re at Snowbowl, take a look around -- you may be going down the mountain with a future Olympian.

(© 2017 KPNX)