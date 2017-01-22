No. 13 Arizona, with Allonzo Trier back, makes statement vs. No. 3 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Arizona Wildcats is congratulated by his teammates Dusan Ristic #14 and Allonzo Trier #35 after he scored a basket against UCLA during the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Arizona defeated UCLA, 96-85. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

With elite guard Allonzo Trier back in the fold, Arizona, in turn, looks elite again.

Trier returned after missing more than half the season for testing positive of a performance-enhancing drug after inadvertently taking a substance with a trace of PED. The NCAA would not allow him to play until his system was completely cleared of the drug, and he received word before the Wildcats' game against UCLA that he tested negative for any PEDs.

In his first game of the season, last year's leading scorer made his impact felt with his energy. Trier had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help 13th-ranked Arizona upset No. 3 UCLA , 96-85, on Saturday. Kobi Simmons led the Wildcats with 20 points, to go with six rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats (18-2, 7-0) won their 12th game in a row to stay undefeated in the Pac-12.

Freshman star Lonzo Ball led the Bruins (19-2, 6-2) with 24 points and eight assists in the loss.

Trier, who averaged 14.8 points a game as a freshman, plays with a high motor and clearly gives this team another gear. That was evident on a breakaway that saw Lauri Markkanen (18 points, seven rebounds in the game) snap a loose ball — like lineman in football — to Simmons, who connected with Trier on a nice bounce pass, leading to a monstrous slam. Most of the time when players return, it takes a while to find a rhythm and work out the team chemistry. That doesn't appear to be the case for Trier, who had been practicing with the team. This road win was more than a crucial résumé boost and key win to command control of the Pac-12. It was a statement that made it clear Arizona is back in the elite mix.

"That obviously was a big boost for them and (Trier's) a very, very good player," UCLA coach Steve Alford said after the game. "He helped impact their team in a very positive way. They're an outstanding basketball team. They've yet to lose on the road so it speaks highly to what they are as a team. In film they look good. In person, they look even better."

The fact that this youth-laden team has only lost two games — to two legit teams in Butler and undefeated Gonzaga — is remarkable given that one of their best players was out. When coach of the year talk starts to come up, the Wildcats' winning streak should catapult Sean Miller's name to the top of the list.

