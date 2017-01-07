Stanley Cup comes to Tempe Marketplace as part of NHL celebration

The Stanley Cup came to Tempe Marketplace as part of the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena. (Photo: 12 Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Hockey's biggest star was in Arizona this weekend.

No, not Wayne Gretzky or Sidney Crosby.

The Stanley Cup made a pit stop in the desert this weekend as part of the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena.

Fans that made their way out to Tempe Marketplace got the chance to get a picture and spend some time with the Stanley Cup.

"What's great about it is that's the star," said Phil Pritchard about the Stanley Cup.

Pritchard's job title is "Keeper of the Cup". He travels around the world with the cup, and even tags along when players take it home for a day after winning it.

"There's some pretty emotional things, guys take it to cemeteries for past loved ones, take it back to their first coach to say thank you, take it to sick kids. There's a lot of things they do," said Pritchard.

As part of the Centennial Fan Arena, fans could walk through a museum of the history of hockey and drive a virtual reality Zamboni among other events.

(© 2017 KPNX)