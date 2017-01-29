Simmonds, Gretzky engineer Metropolitans' All-Star Game win

Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pacific Division forward Joe Pavelski (8) of the San Jose Sharks tries to get to the puck between Metropolitan Division forward Alex Ovechkin (8) of the Washington Capitals and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) of the New York Rangers during the 2017 NHL All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky led the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division on Sunday in the final match of the revamped NHL All-Star Game.



Columbus' Cam Atkinson scored the tying goal for the Metropolitans in the four-team, 3-on-3 divisional tournament format introduced to the midseason classic last season. Washington goalie Braden Holtby then made several big saves to secure the win for his 11-man team, which will split a $1 million prize.



Simmonds was named the game's MVP after he put the Metropolitans ahead to complete a hat trick for the former Kings forward, who is still well-liked in Los Angeles after he was traded to Philadelphia in 2011.



Simmonds and Atkinson, a late addition to the team, scored three goals apiece.

