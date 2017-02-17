Road to 1,000: Where could Sidney Crosby finish among all-time leaders?

Feb 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) poses with the puck used for his 1000th career NHL point against the Winnipeg Jets at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

Sidney Crosby isn't even 30, and yet, he's already reached the hallowed mark of 1,000 NHL points.

The playmaking Pittsburgh Penguins center arrived at the four-digit point plateau during Thursday's overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets. He had a goal and two assists to give him 1,002 points.

Crosby is just the eighth active player with 1,000 points, joining ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr, Jarome Iginla, Joe Thornton, Henrik Sedin, Patrick Marleau, Marian Hossa and Alexander Ovechkin. At 29 years old, Crosby is the youngest name on the list, and the 12th fastest in history to accomplish the feat.

Wayne Gretzky's unbreakable record of 2,857 points is out of the question for the Pens captain, but what mark could he realistically reach?

He now has 1,002 points in 757 games over 11-and-a-half seasons.

Crosby has a history of head injuries, though, and who knows how many more he can sustain. The Canadian has never suited up for all 82 games in a season. He's played in 80 or more games on four occasions, and in 70 or more in three more seasons.

The former No. 1 overall pick appeared in 55 or less games during his other years.

At a rounded average of 64 games per season heading into the 2016-17 campaign, and 85 points per during that stretch, we can begin to figure out just how many points Crosby has a reasonable chance of reaching barring catastrophic injury.

If he plays 10 more seasons — including the current one — at those averages, Crosby would end up at 1,788 points. As a playmaker, even as he slows down into his late 30s, he should be able to rack up helpers. Just look at Jumbo Joe, who continues to be an assist machine, even at age 37.

A total of 1,788 points would place Crosby at No. 6 on the list, just in front of legends like Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Marcel Dionne.

Crosby would also be within striking distance of Jagr's No. 2 spot, assuming Father Time catches up to him at some point soon.

If we use his point-per-game average of 1.32 factoring in this season, and extrapolate those numbers over the 27 remaining games this year and an unrealistic 82 games per campaign over 10 more years, that would place him at 1,126 points added to his current total — 2,120 career points. That's still short of Gretzky's mark.

Let's say Crosby plays 10 more seasons at a more realistic average of 55 games per season (bringing him down from his career average of 64 due to age) at an average of one point per game. That would net him 550 more points, in addition to whatever point total season he ends this season with — we'll peg that mark at 1,038 [(1.32 x 27) + 1,002).

That would bring Crosby's career total in the year 2027 to 1,588. Using today's leaderboard, he would fall at No. 11, sandwiched between Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque.

Love him or hate him, the Olympic gold medalist is destined to go down in the annals of hockey history. But, as always, The Great One's record will be untouched.

