NHL's Centennial Fan Arena coming to Tempe

PHOENIX - Hockey fans in Arizona rejoice, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is coming to Tempe Marketplace.

The interactive exhibit celebrates 100 years of NHL hockey, and is set to come to Tempe Marketplace January 7-9.

Highlights of the fan arena experience include:

MUSEUM TRUCK – The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia, and unique photo moments.

VIDEO TRUCK – A second 53-foot trailer will host a giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights, as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

THE “RINK” – A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine with programmed games and clinics.

CLEAR THE ICE ZAMBONI® VR EXPERIENCE – This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini-Zamboni® ice resurfacer, feel cool air on their skin and their seat rumble, as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice – in virtual reality. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.

STANLEY CUP® – The oldest and most revered trophy in all professional sports will make a special appearance.

The event will take place on the north side of Tempe Marketplace in the center parking lot area between Thirsty Lion and Dave & Buster’s, just west of Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

The event is free of charge.

