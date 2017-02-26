NHL trade deadline 2017: Buyer or seller? Six teams to watch

Feb 24, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

You know the trade deadline is approaching when fans discuss Mark Streit, Brendan Smith and Dmitry Kulikov as if they are Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Denis Potvin.

With Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looming, the list of available players is short and the list of teams needing help is long, forcing us to assign a higher level of importance to all potential rental players.

Here is a look at who is buying and who is selling, and which players they are talking about:

New York Rangers

Buyer: With Henrik Lundqvist in the net and an offense averaging 3.3 goals per game, the Rangers have every reason to push all-in. They need a defenseman with puck-moving ability.

On their radar: Kevin Shattenkirk is the only premium offensive defenseman available, but his price is high. The St. Louis Blues will want a first-round pick and a top prospect. Smith may be their Plan B.

General manager Jeff Gorton: He has proven to be an able trader, picking up Eric Staal at last year’s trade deadline. He made a notewothy trade for Nick Holden last summer.

Detroit Red Wings

Seller: After making the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons, the Red Wings, 10 points out, are a long shot to extend the streak. The Red Wings will move potential free agents to stockpile assets for their makeover.

On their radar: Thomas Vanek, Steve Ott and Smith will be unrestricted agents, and there is interest in young center Riley Sheahan, who hasn’t scored a goal this season. The Red Wings have already moved Tomas Jurco to Chicago.

GM Ken Holland: Although he’s never been a seller before, Holland is a seasoned trader. He will attempt to turn Vanek into a first-rounder or a top prospect.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Buyer: The Penguins will be ultra-aggressive in their efforts to be the first NHL team since 1997-98 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. They’ve already acquired Ron Hainsey for their defense and they probably aren’t done.

On their radar: Deciding what to do with veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. They would prefer to have him as backup to Matt Murray, but it’s up to Fleury if he wants to be the No. 2 for another Stanley Cup run. If Fleury's wish is to be traded, the Penguins will move him, and then acquire another veteran goalie as backup. They also are kicking tires on available forwards. The Ottawa Sun has reported they have even considered going for Shattenkirk.

GM Jim Rutherford: Just review the trades he’s pulled off in Pittsburgh (Phil Kessel, Trevor Daley, Justin Schultz, etc.) to appreciate that he’s one of the most aggressive traders in NHL history.

Boston Bruins

Buyer: The Bruins are barely hanging onto a playoff position with 70 points. They could miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Boston needs a top-four defenseman.

GM Don Sweeney: After firing coach Claude Julien recently, Sweeney has put more pressure on himself to make something happen at the trade deadline. Fans seem to be waiting for him to make a big move.

Arizona Coyotes

Seller: The Coyotes already own an impressive collection of prospects and draft picks, and they have a chance to add to it.

On their radar: Expect the Coyotes move big center Martin Hanzal and scoring winger Radim Vrbata. The wild card is Shane Doan. He wants to spend his entire career with this organization, but he has said he might be tempted to leave if it were the right team.

GM John Chayka: Less than a full year on the job, it’s Chayka has shown he's not timid about making trades. He was busy last summer, and he’s already moved defenseman Michael Stone as part of this year’s sell-off.

Dallas Stars

Seller: It has been a disappointing season for the Stars, who are nine points out of a playoff position. Adding draft picks on March 1 won’t change that perception. But the assets obtained now could be dealt this summer to help the Stars add players they need to improve next season.

On their radar: Moving potential UFAs Patrick Sharp and Johnny Oduya. Moving Sharp is tricky because he comes with a $5.9 million cap hit. Patrick Eaves has already been dealt to Anaheim. Could Dallas be the new home for Fleury?

GM Jim Nill: Always professional and thorough in whatever he does. Receiving a second-round draft pick, with a chance of it becoming a first-rounder, for Eaves shows Nill gets full value for his assets.

