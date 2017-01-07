Jets' Patrik Laine leaves game after huge hit near center ice

Dec 1, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets Patrick Laine (29) stick flexes as he takes a shot on the Edmonton Oilers net in the second period during the NHL hockey game. Mandatory Credit: Ray Peters-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ray Peters, Ray Peters)

Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine needed to be assisted to the locker room following a huge hit from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe on Saturday afternoon.

Laine reached out to corral a pass from Mark Scheifele at center ice and while looking down took the brunt of the check early in the third period. The 18-year-old's head whipped back as he fell to the ice. The hit did not appear high, or late, and McCabe did not receive a penalty on the play. It's unlikely he will face any supplemental discipline. Scheifele was called for roughing after he went after McCabe.

Patrik Laine just got destroyed by Jake McCabe pic.twitter.com/Lcy5ITO2Em — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 7, 2017

After laying on the ice for some time, Laine was helped up by teammates and a trainer and he nearly fell while slowly skating off the ice. Jets coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on his condition after the game.

Laine, who is in the midst of a four-game point streak, is already one of the most electrifying players in the NHL. He has 21 goals and 37 points in 42 games, forming one of the more dynamic lines with Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Buffalo came back to win 4-3, with three goals in the third period.

PHOTOS: Best of the NHL

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Sports