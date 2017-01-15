Where the Coyotes stand at halfway point in season

Dec 15, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) congratulates goaltender Mike Smith (41) after a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre.Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - We've just crossed the midway point in the Arizona Coyotes season.

We're 42 games into the NHL's 82 games season, and the Coyotes currently have a record of 13-23-6, and are last in the Pacific Division.

The Coyotes have gone through their fair share of growing pains this season.

Here's a look at some notable stats from Arizona's season thus far:

6 - Brendan Perlini leads Coyotes rookies with six goals

5 - Five Coyotes have scored their first career NHL goal this season

12 - Christian Dvorak leads Coyotes' rookies with 12 points this season in 32 games

4-0-2 - Mike Smith's record when he's faced at least 40 shots this year

27 - Radim Vrbata leads the Coyotes with 27 points

