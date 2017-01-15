Where the Coyotes stand at halfway point in season

GLENDALE, Ariz. - We've just crossed the midway point in the Arizona Coyotes season.
We're 42 games into the NHL's 82 games season, and the Coyotes currently have a record of 13-23-6, and are last in the Pacific Division.
The Coyotes have gone through their fair share of growing pains this season.
Here's a look at some notable stats from Arizona's season thus far:
6 - Brendan Perlini leads Coyotes rookies with six goals
5 - Five Coyotes have scored their first career NHL goal this season
12 - Christian Dvorak leads Coyotes' rookies with 12 points this season in 32 games
4-0-2 - Mike Smith's record when he's faced at least 40 shots this year
27 - Radim Vrbata leads the Coyotes with 27 points
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs