KPNX
Close

Where the Coyotes stand at halfway point in season

12 Sports , KPNX 2:40 PM. MST January 15, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. - We've just crossed the midway point in the Arizona Coyotes season.

We're 42 games into the NHL's 82 games season, and the Coyotes currently have a record of 13-23-6, and are last in the Pacific Division.

The Coyotes have gone through their fair share of growing pains this season.

Here's a look at some notable stats from Arizona's season thus far:

6 - Brendan Perlini leads Coyotes rookies with six goals

5 - Five Coyotes have scored their first career NHL goal this season

12 - Christian Dvorak leads Coyotes' rookies with 12 points this season in 32 games

4-0-2 - Mike Smith's record when he's faced at least 40 shots this year

27 - Radim Vrbata leads the Coyotes with 27 points

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories