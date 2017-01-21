Where should Coyotes trade Shane Doan?

Dec 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) looks to pass during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

PHOENIX - I think I echo the sentiment of all Arizona Coyotes' fans when I say Shane Doan needs to retire a Coyote.

Doan is the face of this franchise.

Doan is the Coyotes. It's hard to imagine one without the other.

He leads the Coyotes in games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals and shots on goal.

There is one thing that has eluded Doan throughout his NHL career though, the Stanley Cup. Doan and the Coyotes came close in 2012, when they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Arizona hasn't gotten close to that mark again though.

Thus brings us to the yearly debate: Should the Coyotes trade Doan to a contender?

Perhaps the most famous example of such a situation involves Ray Borque. Borque was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Colorado Avalanche. He would go on to win his one and only Cup with Colorado.

I'm not here to say the Coyotes should or shouldn't trade Doan.

But I am here to help you with your neighborly debates by giving you a few teams that could provide 'The Captain' with a solid chance of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup:

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have done similar things before, like trading for Bill Guerin in 2009.

Guerin's veteran leadership helped lead the Penguins to a Stanley Cup in June of that year. Pittsburgh, in 2013, made a move to acquire veteran winger Jarome Iginla to help bolster their roster.

Doan is a true leader and his veteran presence would be felt in any locker room.

The Penguins' roster is currently a nice mix of power and skill forwards. After seeing what Doan could do last season, when surrounded by the right mix of talent, I could easily see him playing a key role for the Penguins down the stretch.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota is so close.

They currently sit atop the Western Conference, but could probably use some extra depth to help bolster their roster for a deep playoff run.

Doan plays a power forward game, and the Wild already have some power wingers like Chris Stewart. But Doan could bring a veteran presence in that locker room and could be a vocal leader alongside the likes of Zach Parise, Ryan Suter and Eric Staal.

If Doan is going to get traded within the Western Conference, the Wild seem like a decent spot.

Columbus Blue Jackets

They're the surprise of the hockey season, worst to first if you will.

The Blue Jackets won 34 games all of last year.

This season, they've already won 31, and enjoyed a 16 game win streak just a month ago. This isn't so much a situation where Doan would fit a roster need for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets do look poised to make a lengthy playoff run.

