Stars' strong 3rd period buries Coyotes

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Stars defeat the Coyotes 5-2. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday night.

Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Arizona goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.

The Coyotes twice took a one-goal lead. Radim Vrbata scored in the first period and Martin Hanzal in the second on an assist from Vrbata.

Dallas replied with a goal by Devin Shore in the first period and another by John Klingberg on the power play to tie the game at 2 after two periods.

Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin added third-period goals for Dallas.

Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves, while Domingue had 32.

Jamie Benn and Shore each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Esa Lindell had two assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.