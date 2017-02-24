Stars' strong 3rd period buries Coyotes

DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday night.
Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Arizona goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.
The Coyotes twice took a one-goal lead. Radim Vrbata scored in the first period and Martin Hanzal in the second on an assist from Vrbata.
Dallas replied with a goal by Devin Shore in the first period and another by John Klingberg on the power play to tie the game at 2 after two periods.
Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin added third-period goals for Dallas.
Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves, while Domingue had 32.
Jamie Benn and Shore each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Esa Lindell had two assists.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs