Smith saves penalty shot, Coyotes beat Sharks in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Mike Smith stopped Joe Pavelski in the third round of the shootout to preserve the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.



Smith finished with 38 saves through overtime, including six during a power play in the extra period.



Brendan Perlini and Radim Vrbata scored in the tiebreaker for Arizona, and Logan Couture broke through for San Jose.



Shan Doan and Ryan White scored in regulation for the Coyotes, who snapped a two-game skid.



Brendan Dillon and Couture scored and Martin Jones finished with 26 saves for the Sharks, who had won eight of nine.

