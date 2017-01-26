Smith gets 31st career shutout in 3-0 win over Vancouver

Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a save during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Gila River Arena. (Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Alexander Burmistrov scored his first goal as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and Mike Smith earned his 31st career shutout -- first this season -- in a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Burmistrov's power-play goal came in his sixth game since being claimed off waivers from Winnipeg and helped give Arizona its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes against the punchless Canucks, who didn't get a shot on goal for the first 28:12 of the game.

Tobias Rieder got an empty-net goal with 34 seconds to play, his third goal in three games.

Vancouver didn't get a shot on goal the entire first period and were outshot 31-19.

