Smith gets 31st career shutout in 3-0 win over Vancouver

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Alexander Burmistrov scored his first goal as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and Mike Smith earned his 31st career shutout -- first this season -- in a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
Burmistrov's power-play goal came in his sixth game since being claimed off waivers from Winnipeg and helped give Arizona its first three-game winning streak of the season.
Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes against the punchless Canucks, who didn't get a shot on goal for the first 28:12 of the game.
Tobias Rieder got an empty-net goal with 34 seconds to play, his third goal in three games.
Vancouver didn't get a shot on goal the entire first period and were outshot 31-19.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
