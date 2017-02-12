Ryan White, and his trash talk, a good fit with the Coyotes

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Ryan White #25 of the Arizona Coyotes fights with Micheal Haley #38 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on November 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Ryan White feels right at home with the Arizona Coyotes.

"I'm getting to play some good minutes every night. I'm fortunate enough to get to play with some good young players, that's kind of the selling piece for me coming here is you get to play with some young kids that are comoing up," said White.

"Part of the point of coming here too was to be a bigger piece of the team."

White is on pace to have the best offensive season of his career.

He's also become a veteran leader for the Coyotes.

"I mean I just try to come to the rink and work hard, you know lead by example," said White.

The winger also has a very particular set of skills.

Rumor has it, White is the best trash talker on the team.

"I guess I try to just get a rise out of the other guys sometimes," said White with a big smile. "Sometimes if it's a good skill player you have to mention to him that he's a little soft. Maybe he doesn't want to be playing against me tonight."

White, and his trash talk, are a perfect fit with the Coyotes.

