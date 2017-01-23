Rieder OT goal lifts Coyotes over Panthers

Arizona Coyotes center Tobias Rieder celebrates with center Alexander Burmistrov, defenseman Alex Goligoski and defenseman Jakob Chychrun after scoring to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 at Gila River Arena. (Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Tobias Rieder scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the slumping Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Rieder scored off a pass from Alexander Burmistrov, who has five assists in his first five games with Arizona.

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith struggled to gather in pucks all night but made 23 saves. The Panthers' Roberto Luongo faced 42 shots.

Florida has lost four in a row and five of six.

Christian Fischer and Ryan White scored 12 seconds apart early in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 1-0 after one. Off a faceoff, the 19-year-old Fischer got the deflection of Jakob Chychrun's shot and beat Luongo stick side to tie it at 2:03.

