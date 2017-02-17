Original Coyotes team reunites for 20th anniversary

11 Apr 1998: Right wing Shane Doan and left wing Darrin Shannon of the Phoenix Coyotes in action during a game against the St. Louis Blues at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allspo (Photo: Elsa, This content is subject to copyright.)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A lot has changed in 20 years.

The Phoenix area has gone from not having a hockey team to being home to the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

That's all thanks to the Coyotes.

"At the end of the day, over the 20 years, anybody that put on the Coyotes uniform made an impact," said former captain Keith Tkachuk.

The Arizona Coyotes have been celebrating their 20th season in the valley with a commemorative patch worn on their jerseys all season long. This weekend though, they are celebrating and remembering that original team that started hockey in the desert back in 1996.

"We're back home," said former defenseman Teppo Numminen. "It's great to be back. It's special to see the teammates you played with and meet the fans."

Members of that original 1996 team gathered at an event in Scottsdale Friday night. They will also be recognized during Saturdays' game against the San Jose Sharks.

The celebration is especially unique for current captain Shane Doan.

Doan was a member of that original 1996 team, and is still playing with the Coyotes today.

Instead of being the wily veteran, on Friday he was transported back to being the young guy on the squad.

"It's a lot of fun. Just to hang out and listen to them. When you're a young guy, you just sit and listen. You're seen and not heard, that's your job and I'll be able to enjoy that tonight," said Doan.

