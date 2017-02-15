Oilers overcome slow start, beat Coyotes 5-2

Feb 14, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during thea third period goal against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Perry Nelson, Perry Nelson)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a slow start to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night.



Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who won for the second time in six games.



Josh Jooris and Martin Hanzal had the goals for the Coyotes, who won their previous two.



Arizona took the lead just past the midway point of the first period as Oliver Ekman-Larsson's point shot through a crowd hit Jooris in front and trickled past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.



Edmonton came storming back to start the second, with two goals 31 seconds apart.

