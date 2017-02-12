Murphy's 1st of season wins it for Coyotes in OT vs. Pens

Feb 11, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Connor Murphy's first goal of the season came with 21.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.



Murphy's winner came after the Penguins overcame a 3-1 deficit inside of 5 1/2 minutes left to play in regulation. Josh Archibald's short-handed goal at 14:38 made it 3-2, and Phil Kessel put in a deflected shot from Kris Letang with 14.2 seconds to play to force overtime.



Martin Hanzal scored twice and Tobias Rieder added another goal for Arizona.



The Coyotes had to survive a two-goal night from Archibald, who was called up from the AHL on Friday. Archibald's late goal came on an error in stick-handling near the net by Coyotes goalie Mike Smith. The Penguins had an extra attacker on the ice for the tying goal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.