Miller gets 37th career shutout, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Ryan Miller made 22 saves for his 37th career shutout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 Wednesday night.



Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks, who have won five straight for their longest win streak of the season. The victory moved them above .500 for the first time since October.



Vancouver got its first shutout of the season and Miller his first in 70 games.



Mike Smith stopped 21 shots for the struggling Coyotes, who have lost eight straight and remain last in the Pacific Division.

