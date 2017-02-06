Larry Fitzgerald takes to ice at Coyotes practice

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald takes a shot at Coyotes practice Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: 12 Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's hard to believe a Minnesota native had never skated before the age of 33.

But Larry Fitzgerald had never laced up the boots before Monday, according to the Arizona Coyotes, who hosted him for a visit on the ice.

The hockey team is hosting a cross-sport bobblehead night Saturday featuring the NFL's Walter Payton co-Man of the Year.

Last year's NFL-leading receiver looked surprisingly comfortable on the ice, even if he didn't get too much snap on his wrist shot at first. But Larry appeared to pick up steam as he continued practicing his wrister, getting some nice power behind his last two, and remaining on his feet to boot.

Watch the team's video of Fitz practicing his shot here.

