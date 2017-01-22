Fischer scores in 1st game, Coyotes top Lightning 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Nineteen-year-old Christian Fischer scored in his first NHL game and the Arizona Coyotes dominated for the first two periods to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night.



Radim Vrbata tied a career best with four points - a goal and three assists - for the Coyotes, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the third time in their last 16 games. Martin Hanzal and Tobias Rieder each had a goal and two assists for Arizona.



One of Hanzal's assists came on Michael Stone's power-play goal an instant after Arizona's 5-on-3 advantage ended.



Cedric Paquette, Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, losers of eight of their last 10.



Arizona goalie Mike Smith had 45 saves and is 5-0-2 in games when he saved 40 or more shots.



The Coyotes outshot the Lightning 48-23.

