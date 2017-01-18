Doan deserves to play for a contender

1 Apr 1998: Right wing Shane Doan of the Phoenix Coyotes in action during a game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Coyotes defeated the Mighty Ducks 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport (Photo: Robert Laberge, This content is subject to copyright.)

PHOENIX - Shane Doan isn't going anywhere.

He will be in Arizona with the Coyotes forever.

He's a lifer.

Well, that was the popular school of thought from anyone associated with hockey and the Coyotes, but after 21 years with the organization, the 40-year old Doan admitted he would in fact be willing to waive his no trade clause and leave the Coyotes.

Look, at this stage of Doan's career where retirement is in the near future, he has earned the right to play for a Stanley Cup contender.

I guarantee you it will be hard to find a single Coyotes fan that wouldn't want that for Doan.

Captain Coyote has been a great ambassador for our state, community and the Coyotes organization.

It's time to let him chase his childhood dream of winning the Stanley Cup.

