Coyotes trade D Stone to Calgary for picks

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone (26) and Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) battle for the puck during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - The Calgary Flames have acquired defenseman Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes for two draft picks.

Stone has a goal and eight assists in 45 games with the Coyotes this season and will be counted on to help shore up Calgary's defense as it makes a playoff push. The Flames entered Monday's games a point up on Winnipeg for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg native has 24 goals and 96 assists in 324 games with Arizona.

"I think Calgary is a perfect fit for him," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said before Monday's game between Arizona and Anaheim. "He's got some roots there. ... He goes to the market, you never know what happens."

The Coyotes, second to last in the league at 47 points, get Calgary's third-round pick in the 2017 draft and a conditional fifth-round draft choice in 2018.

