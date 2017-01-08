Coyotes send three players to AHL affiliate

Oct 15, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) makes a save on Arizona Coyotes center Laurent Dauphin (76) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Sunday, the Arizona Coyotes sent Laurent Dauphin, Brendan Perlini and Anthony DeAngelo to the team's AHL affiliate in Tucson.

Dauphin has scored two goals and added an assist in 21 games with the Coyotes this year.

Perlini has scored four goals and added and assist in 15 games with Arizona this season. Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo has scored three goals in 20 games with the Coyotes this year.

All three players are top prospects and former first or second round picks.

