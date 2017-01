Dec 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) as defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) defends.Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Monday, the Arizona Coyotes recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Connauton scored one goal and added two assists with the Roadrunners.

He has one assist in nine games with the Coyotes this season.

Connauton was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft.

