Coyotes recall goalie Langhamer on emergency basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Langhamer replaced backup goalie Louis Domingue, listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 22-year-old Langhamer, from the Czech Republic, is 4-5-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average in 12 games for Tucson. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round in 2012.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs