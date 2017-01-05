Coyotes prospects highlight World Juniors gold medal game

MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Dylan Strome #19 of Team Canada celebrates his third period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Sweden at the Bell Centre. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Two of the Arizona Coyotes top prospects are set to face off in the 2017 World Junior Championship gold medal game Thursday night.

Dylan Strome, drafted third overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, has captained Canada to the gold medal game. In Canada's semifinal matchup with Switzerland, Strome scored a goal and added an assist.

Clayton Keller, selected seventh overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, has been an offensive catalyst for Team USA. He had two assists in USA's 4-2 win over Russia in the semifinals.

Strome currently plays for the Erie Otters of the OHL, while Keller is playing collegiately at Boston University.

Strome enters the gold medal game tied with Keller as the third leading scorer in the tournament. Both players have scored three goals and added seven assists for 10 points.

