Coyotes lose to Oilers for first time in 26 meetings

Oilers left wing Milan Lucic (27) celebrates with center Mark Letestu (55) and center Connor McDavid (97) after scoring a goal as Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) looks on at Gila River Arena. (Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Edmonton's fourth line combined for seven points, Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and the Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Arizona had gone 21-0-4 its previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season. Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

Arizona's points streak had been tied for sixth-most against one opponent in NHL history.

Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, and linemate Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

