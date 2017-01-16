Coyotes lose 11th in last 13 with loss to Oilers

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) gets a shot past Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period at Rogers Place. (Photo: Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Jujhar Khaira gave the Oilers the lead with his first career goal and Edmonton beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their last seven games. Cam Talbot had 20 saves.

Radim Vrbata scored for the Coyotes, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

Edmonton led 3:34 into the first period after Jordan Eberle dropped it to Nugent-Hopkins on an odd-man rush and sent his ninth of the season past Smith.

Khaira made it 2-0 with eight minutes left in the second period. Mark Letestu fed Kharia a pass, and he chipped it over Smith for his first score.

