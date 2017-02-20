Coyotes hold on to beat Ducks after 3 goals in 1st period

Arizona Coyotes left wing Christian Dvorak (18) scores on Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier (1) during the first period at Gila River Arena Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Radim Vrbata capped Arizona's three-goal first period and the Coyotes held on for 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Christian Dvorak and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona, and starting goalie Mike Smith had 27 saves before leaving about 4 1/2 minutes into the third period after a collision in the net. Marek Langhamer helped kill a power play after being pressed into action for his NHL debut and stopped six of the seven shots he faced.

The Coyotes have won four of their last six.

Langhamer gave up Ryan Getzlaf's second goal of the night with 26.8 seconds to play, but thwarted two quality shots in the final seconds.

Jonathan Bernier gave up three goals on six shots in the first period for the Ducks. John Gibson came on to start the second and stopped all 14 shots he faced.

