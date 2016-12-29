Coyotes fall to Rangers as Puempel nets hat trick

New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel (12) celebrates a a power play goal as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy (5) and goalie Mike Smith (41) react during the third period at Gila River Arena. (Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Matt Puempel got two of his three power-play goals late in the third period to help the New York Rangers avert a collapse and beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Thursday night.

Puempel scored 2:24 into the game for a 1-0 edge and New York built a 3-1 lead over the next 20 minutes. Arizona rallied to tie it on Tobias Rieder's goal 7:32 into the third, but then Puempel made it 4-3 with a power-play score with 5:20 remaining.

After a goal by J.T. Miller with 26.7 seconds left made it 5-3, Puempel completed his hat trick with 16.7 seconds left by redirecting a pass from Brandon Pirri.

Nick Holden also scored on a power play and Chris Kreider added an even-strength goal for the Rangers. Antti Raanta made 18 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Anthony Duclair helped rally the Coyotes with goals, but Mike Smith stopped just 26 of 31 shots.

