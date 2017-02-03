Coyotes-ASU hockey arena deal falls through

A rendering of the new Coyotes arena planned for Tempe, released November 14, 2016. (Photo: Arizona Coyotes)

An agreement to build a new hockey arena for the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State Sun Devils now appears dead.

Arizona State officials said via email Friday, "ASU has no intention of proceeding to sign a development agreement or an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes."

In November, the Coyotes announced a plan to ask for $200 million in public funds toward a $400 million arena in Tempe.

The plan would have built the arena at the northwest corner of McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The total development package for that area would have included a 16,000-seat arena, a hotel and a 4,000-seat multi-purpose arena for ASU, among other development.

Coyotes CEO Anthony LeBlanc released the following statement Friday evening:

"While a new Coyotes arena built with ASU would have been a big winner for our fans, taxpayers, the university and our team, the Coyotes had and continue to have a number of options for a new arena. Unfortunately, it appears the ASU deal will not being moving forward.



"Nevertheless, the Coyotes are committed to the Valley for the long term, and we will continue to explore other options that will ensure a successful future for the team and our fans. We're a determined bunch -- on the ice and off the ice. We intend to do everything we can to keep NHL hockey here in Arizona."

The Coyotes are left with a lease a Gila River Arena, where they've had a tumultuous relationship with the City of Glendale, which owns the arena.

It's unclear where the Sun Devils will play their games in the future. They have a history at Oceanside Sports Arena dating back to their time as a club team, but that lease expires after this season.

(© 2017 KPNX)