Burns scores twice, Sharks beat Coyotes 4-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Brent Burns scored two goals, Aaron Dell had a career-high 36 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season, 4-1 on Saturday night.



The Sharks bounced back from a slow start in their last game by scoring two goals in the first period and another early in the second. Dell was sharp in his 11th start of the season, and the Pacific Division-leading Sharks were good in front of him to avoid a season sweep (1-3-1) by the last-place Coyotes.



Burns, the NHL's third-leading scorer, had a goal in the first period and his 27th of the season in the third to score twice for the second time in three games.



Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Micheal Haley had a goal and an assist for San Jose.



Martin Hanzal scored his fifth goal in five games and Mike Smith stopped 29 shots for Arizona.

