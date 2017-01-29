Big goalie, little kid dominate All-Star Skills Competition

Jan 28, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrates with Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) during the four line challenge in the 2017 NHL All Star Game. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Big Mike Smith and little Ryker Kesler stole the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.



The towering Arizona goalie scored a 188-foot goal during the Four Line Challenge on Saturday night, and the 6-year-old son of Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler scored on Montreal goalie Carey Price during the Shootout.

Mike Smith with the 20-point shot! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hhSp3L6kuW — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 29, 2017

pacific division hero mike smith pic.twitter.com/wOfnx9DcOk — nope (@myregularface) January 29, 2017

The Atlantic Division won the overall competition and chose to face the Metropolitan Division on Sunday in the second semifinal period of the All-Star Game, which was changed last year to a 3-on-3 tournament among teams from each of the NHL's four divisions.



NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid won the Fastest Skater competition, and Montreal defenseman Shea Weber had the hardest shot in the All-Star field for the third consecutive season, albeit with his lowest speed yet. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby won the Accuracy Shooting competition, and he joined Weber and Boston's Brad Marchand as the only adults to score in the shootout.



The event ended with a shootout competition between the Atlantic and Pacific teams, but just four of the 20 skaters scored. One of them was Ryker, who beat the grinning Price five-hole and celebrated with a two-fisted pump while his All-Star dad filmed him on his phone.



The best early moment belonged to Smith, who lived every goalie's dream when he shot a puck from the crease into a tiny slot at ice level in the middle of the far net. Before Ryker Kesler seized control of the shootout, Smith's goal was the most memorable moment of this relaxed Saturday afternoon of annual silliness preceding the game on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Best of the NHL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.