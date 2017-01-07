Arizona Coyotes recall Laurent Dauphin from Tucson

Dec 12, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Laurent Dauphin (76) misses a check on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (right) during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Satuday, the Arizona Coyotes recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Dauphin has two goals and an assist in 20 games with Arizona this season.

He's scored five goals and added six assits with the Roadrunners of the AHL this year.

He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.

(© 2017 KPNX)