Arizona Coyotes recall Laurent Dauphin from Tucson

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Satuday, the Arizona Coyotes recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners.
Dauphin has two goals and an assist in 20 games with Arizona this season.
He's scored five goals and added six assits with the Roadrunners of the AHL this year.
He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs