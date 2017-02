GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 11: An Arizona Coyotes logo is displayed as the Coyotes face off against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on April 11, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2015 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - On Friday, the Arizona Coyotes recalled goaltender Adin Hill on an emergency basis from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Hill is 13-8-4 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.84 goals against average in 26 games with the Roadrunners this season.

The goalie was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

