Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo suspended 3 games

Dec 17, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo (77) against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

NEW YORK (AP) - Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL for physical abuse of officials.



The incident occurred at the end of the second period Saturday night in a 4-2 loss at Calgary. DeAngelo was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials.



The suspension will cost DeAngelo $14,389.

South Jersey boy Anthony DeAngelo got tossed last night for "abuse of official". Looks like a kid getting arrested in Sea Isle. pic.twitter.com/XaLj6h6nzA — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) January 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.