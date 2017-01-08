Coyotes beat Islanders in SO, snap 9-game losing streak

Dec 17, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo (77) against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata scored in the shootout to lift Arizona to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night, snapping the Coyotes' nine-game losing streak.



Louis Domingue stopped 27 shots after getting the start in the second game of a back-to-back set, and stopped Andrew Ladd's attempt in the second round of the shootout to end the game.



Brandon Perlini scored in the third period to tie the score for the Coyotes, who were 0-8-1 in their previous nine and won for the first time since 3-2 shootout victory at Toronto on December 15th.



Alan Quine scored and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots for New York.



The Islanders' Shane Prince had a shot hit the post and another ping off the crossbar in the 3-on-3 overtime, which was dominated by New York with a 6-1 shots advantage.

