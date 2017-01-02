Blues top Blackhawks 4-1 in Busch Stadium Winter Classic

Jan 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues players celebrate with goalie Jake Allen (34) after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2016 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in a 1:53 span of the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.



It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. This was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game.



The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit Nilas Hjalmarsson's skate and slipped by goalie Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third period. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford's shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season. Robbi Fabbri assisted on both goals.



The Blues added an empty-net goal by Alexander Steen at 18:46.

