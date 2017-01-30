AHL honors Cunningham with No. 14 jerseys

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Craig Cunningham #22 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on November 16, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2015 Getty Images)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The American Hockey League has honored Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham at its All-Star Game, with the players wearing his No. 14 during warmups.



Cunningham collapsed on the ice before a game Nov. 19 and required advanced procedures to save his life. The 26-year-old's hockey career is over, but he survived thanks to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and a new procedure developed by an Arizona doctor that helped his heart.

All 48 #AHLAllStar players will wear number 14 in warmups tonight in support of @RoadrunnersAHL captain Craig Cunningham #AHLFamily pic.twitter.com/eShoakcu4n — AHL (@TheAHL) January 30, 2017

Quick work by medics on the scene at Tucson Arena and care at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson is credited with keeping Cunningham alive. He had to have part of his leg amputated but is rehabilitating and is around the team on occasion despite no longer being able to play.

