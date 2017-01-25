Wild Super Bowl LI prop bets: Lady Gaga, Donald Trump and more

he Super Bowl brings no shortage of wacky prop bets, and this year's contest on Feb. 5 in Houston is following suit.
For a look at some of the non-game prop bets, here are some of the offerings from bovada.lv and SportsBettingDime.com.
How many times will "President Donald Trump" be said during the live broadcast? Over/Under: 1.5
Odds of Lady Gaga making an anti-Trump political statement during her performance (visual or vocal): 10/13
Odds Lady Gaga’s halftime performance includes the following songs:
Bad Romance: 1/1
Born This Way: 13/2
Edge of Glory: 10/1
Poker Face: 22/1
Paparazzi: 30/1
Perfect Illusion: 35/1
Million Reasons: 40/1
Field: 4/1
Odds on the primary color of Lady Gaga’s hair when she’s first on stage
Blond: 2/3
Brown: 3/1
Pink: 10/1
How long will it take for Luke Bryan to sing the National Anthem? Over/under: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Odds on what color hoodie Patriots coach Bill Belichick wears:
Blue: 4/11
Grey: 3/1
Red: 40/1
Field: 50/1
Odds of Joe Buck being clean-shaven for the Super Bowl broadcast: 10/1
Odds on the pattern of Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s tie
Solid: 9/8
Stripes: 3/2
Polka-Dots: 12/1
Field: 14/1
Odds on the pattern of Fox analyst Troy Aikman’s tie
Stripes: 8/7
Solid: 5/3
Polkadots: 13/1
Field: 9/1
Odds on the first Deflategate reference by Buck /Aikman (or sideline reporter)
First quarter: 7/4
Second quarter: 5/3
Third quarter: 5/1
Fourth quarter: 8/1
Odds all four Fox studio analysts (Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) pick the Patriots to win: 3/1
