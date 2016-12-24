Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.



A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

We made it.



Slowly but surely down on the 🚒 #Skol pic.twitter.com/3vWZN3YzeT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds.



📺: https://t.co/HfU7aoPRay pic.twitter.com/thpwi6Kvlw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."



The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

