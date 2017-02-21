Brady's missing jersey valued at half a million dollars

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is valued $500,000 and police are investigating its disappearance as a first-degree felony theft, according to a document made public on Tuesday.

While this is the first time Houston police — the lead investigating agency — has put a value on the stolen jersey, the one-page summary obtained by USA TODAY Sports and other outlets yielded few clues on the progress of two-week-old investigation.

Brady noticed the No. 12 jersey he wore in the Patriots' Super Bowl LI overtime victory on Feb. 5 had gone missing after he fulfilled his media obligations and returned to his locker at NRG Stadium. Brady had stored the jersey in a holdall bag when he donned a championship T-shirt.

According to the report, police have pinpointed a 50-minute window of when the theft potentially occurred: 9:25-10:15 p.m. local time.

Authorities have combed through video — although there were no security cameras inside the locker room — to attempt to pinpoint who had access to Brady’s locker.

Investigators from the Houston Police Department major offenders division are working with NFL security and other agencies on the case.

USA Today Sports