Top 11 Super Bowl halftime performances of all time

31 Jan 1993: Singer Michael Jackson performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won the game, 52-17. (Photo: Mike Powell /Allsport, This content is subject to copyright.)

Playing the halftime show in the Super Bowl may be biggest honor in pop superstardom, the best gig an artist can hope for.

It's far from easy to perform on live television, on the biggest stage, and on the biggest night of the year for TV.

It takes serious skill, extensive planning and sheer confidence to land the performance and a few of our favorites celebrities have done it.

In honor of Super Bowl 51, we have ranked the Top 11 performances, those we feel entertained us, inspired us and had us cheering from our living rooms.

Here are the best (and most famous) Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

11. The Judds, Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker - January 30, 1994

10. Diana Ross - January 28, 1996

9. Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers - February 2, 2014

8. Madonna, Nick Minaj, LMFAO, M.I.A, Cee Lo Green - February 5, 2012

7. Aerosmith, 'N SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly - January 28, 2001

6. Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting - January 26, 2003

5. Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson, P. Diddy - February 1, 2004

4. Beyonce', Destiny's Child - February 3, 2013

3. Prince - February 4, 2007

2. U2 - February 3, 2002

1. Michael Jackson - January 31, 1993

As an added bonus, here is Whitney Houston's flawless performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

