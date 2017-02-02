Super Bowl ads touch on America's conflicts

Skittles 2017 Super Bowl ad. (Photo: NBC)

HOUSTON, Texas - Crews are still getting the field ready for Super Bowl LI, but the advertising has already started.

Many advertisers are starting the hype early with online teasers.

"This strategy I think is smart, in that you get a buzz going. You stoke it with social media, but you don't give the ad away before the game," says Ad Week's James Cooper.

They're building momentum to get the most bang for the $5 million it costs for 30 seconds of air time during the big game.

Budweiser, a Super Bowl ad player for decades, will debut a spot that tells the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch, a German immigrant, unexpectedly thrusting the company into an ongoing national debate.

"I've been watching the reaction on Twitter this morning. The ad is showing it's doing exactly what we intended, which is to inspire an entire nation," said Budweiser Vice President of Marketing Ricardo Marques.

