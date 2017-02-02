Phoenix-area spots to watch the Super Bowl

Fans cheering in red shirts. (Photo: dolgachov via Thinkstock)

Unfortunately for Arizona, the Cardinals aren't in the Super Bowl this year. But not all Arizonans are Cardinals fans.

For those who do have a rooting interest in Sunday's game, we've got a few suggestions for places around town to watch.

Patriots fans are convening at Toso's Sports Bar & Grill in north Phoenix, according to information from the New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona.

Toso's is located at 2401 W. Union Hills Dr., just east of Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive.

As for Atlanta Falcons fans, the situation is a little less clear.

After scanning Falcons fan message boards, it appears there are a couple options, though none is expected to be an all-out Falcons party.

Half Moon Sports Grill at 2121 E. Highland Ave. is a Chicago Bears bar, but posters on Falcons boards said they also have seen energetic groups of Atlanta fans there. Half Moon's Facebook page says it is hosting a Super Bowl party with food and drink specials.

Another option is the Tilted Kilt at 1617 W. Warner Rd. One poster on message boards said they had seen lots of Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs fans at that location, too.

There are plenty of non-team-specific viewing parties scheduled at bars across the Valley. If you're looking for a raucous atmosphere, Old Town Scottsdale is likely your best bet -- there are several parties set at bars and clubs in that area.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m.; if you're planning on going to a large party, it would probably be wise to get there well before 4 p.m.

