How to stream Super Bowl LI without a cable subscription

It's that time of year again. That time where we all gather around the TV and watch two football teams duke it out for that sweet Vince Lombardi trophy. And while it's normally very difficult to stream regular season football games, the last couple years have seen the Super Bowl become an exception.

This year, Fox is broadcasting the big game. And according to the company, it's going to be very easy to stream the game on an array of devices (except smartphones)—all you need is the Fox Sports Go app or website.

Normally the app requires a pesky cable subscription, but Fox is making an exception for the Super Bowl. If you're using a laptop or desktop to watch the game, you'll want to go to the Fox Sports Go website to watch the game. As for tablets and streaming devices, you can find links to various versions of the app here. It's available on iPads, Android tablets, Kindle Fire tablets, Windows, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and Xbox.

You'll notice that I haven't mentioned smartphones yet. And that's unfortunately because you must be a Verizon subscriber to watch the game on your phone. Verizon owns exclusive rights to NFL games on mobile, so only their customers can watch the game on smartphones, and only through Verizon's NFL Mobile app.

Given how many other streaming options you have though, the last thing you'll probably want to watch the Super Bowl on is your puny 5-inch phone screen.

