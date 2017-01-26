11 fun facts about Super Bowl rings

New Orleans Saints: Super Bowl XLIV (USA Today Sports)

The players, coaches and staff of the winning Super Bowl team will get rings dripping with diamonds. Here a few fun facts about the bling:

The NFL pays for 150 rings for the winning team, at a total cost of roughly $5,000,000, depending on the fluctuating cost of gold and diamonds. If a team wants more than 150 rings, they have to pay for them. The most expensive Super Bowl rings belonged to the 2015 New England Patriots at a reported cost of $36,500. The Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl XLV rings each contained more than 100 diamonds. The rings are customized with the player’s name and uniform number. Neal Dahlen has the most Super Bowl rings with seven. He got five with San Francisco and two with Denver. Seven people have six rings: Dan Rooney and Art Rooney II with Pittsburgh; Chuck Noll with Pittsburgh; Bill Nunn with Pittsburgh; “Mean Joe” Greene with Pittsburgh; Mike Woicik with Dallas and New England; Bill Belichick with the Giants and Patriots Charles Haley is the only NFL player to earn five Super Bowl rings. He won two with the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1980s and three more with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Another 33 players have four Super Bowl wins to their credit. Twenty-two of them played for the the four-time champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the ‘70s. Tom Brady has the most rings of any active player with four. Some teams give less expensive rings to front office staff members. These are commonly called "B" and "C" level rings and are smaller and contain fewer or fake diamonds.

