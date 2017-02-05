Super Bowl 2017 odds: Latest on spread movement, MVP bets

Feb 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Detailed view of authentic Super Bowl LI tickets as seen during the counterfeit merchandise and tickets press conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerry Lai, Jerry Lai)

After two weeks of preparation for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, at least one element of Sunday's Super Bowl LI in Houston has not changed.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Patriots remained three-point favorites in the game, according to Bovada. New England opened in the same position when the Super Bowl matchup was first set.

The over/under in the game, however, dropped to 58 from 59 1/2.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains the favorite to be named Super Bowl LI MVP, followed by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

